Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack will soon rock a pair of custom cleats that not only sums up the type of explosive player he is on the field, but also shines some light on an important issue.
Mack is set to wear a pair of purple and gold cleats fit for a king — to help raise awareness for the Lupus Foundation of America. The flashy kicks feature a cancer ribbon on them, with “know lupus” written on the back.
They also fit the Raiders star perfectly, with “MACK” prominently displayed on the tongues. Check them out in the video below.
Props to Raiders cleat customizer Bob Romanski for designing those beauties.