Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack will soon rock a pair of custom cleats that not only sums up the type of explosive player he is on the field, but also shines some light on an important issue.

Mack is set to wear a pair of purple and gold cleats fit for a king — to help raise awareness for the Lupus Foundation of America. The flashy kicks feature a cancer ribbon on them, with “know lupus” written on the back.

They also fit the Raiders star perfectly, with “MACK” prominently displayed on the tongues. Check them out in the video below.

Khalil Mack with the custom purple and chrome to raise awareness for the Lupus Foundation of America #MyCauseMyCleats https://t.co/9UkyxIIpgs pic.twitter.com/KtHvFkW398 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2017

Props to Raiders cleat customizer Bob Romanski for designing those beauties.