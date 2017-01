Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough is one big dude. Standing six-foot-two and weighing 228 pounds of pure muscle, he’s not a guy that opposing defenders enjoy attempting to tackle.

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is aware of that fact, and had some fun with it. He posted a photo showing a young Scarbrough alongside one of a young Cousins, and let’s just say one is quite bigger than the other.

On the left: Bo Scarbrough in 10th grade…On the right: Me in 11th grade. Now I know why Alabama never called. pic.twitter.com/CS3IVIP9ib — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) January 10, 2017

Do you even lift, bro?!