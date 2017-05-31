Quantcast
LOOK: Klay Thompson reveals horrid-looking playoff sneakers—the KT2 Chase—and they’re awful
Posted by on May 31, 2017

Klay Thompson’s new sneakers are similar to the level of play he’s been playing at during the postseason so far.

Thompson, who has yet to “go off” in a playoff game so far, and has been extremely cold shooting from the perimeter, is in need of a big performance in the NBA Finals.

While that remains to be seen, rather than rating his play on the court, we do have something else to discuss as well: his new sneakers.

Thompson and Anta America came together and produced the KT2 Chase, and I can say with confidence that they’re one of the ugliest pairs of sneakers I’ve ever seen.

The gold on white…with a rainbow color scheme beneath it…what were they thinking?!

Maybe next time Klay should pick a more reputable, renowned brand that has more than 1,500 followers on Twitter.

