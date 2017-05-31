Klay Thompson’s new sneakers are similar to the level of play he’s been playing at during the postseason so far.
Thompson, who has yet to “go off” in a playoff game so far, and has been extremely cold shooting from the perimeter, is in need of a big performance in the NBA Finals.
While that remains to be seen, rather than rating his play on the court, we do have something else to discuss as well: his new sneakers.
Thompson and Anta America came together and produced the KT2 Chase, and I can say with confidence that they’re one of the ugliest pairs of sneakers I’ve ever seen.
The gold on white…with a rainbow color scheme beneath it…what were they thinking?!
Maybe next time Klay should pick a more reputable, renowned brand that has more than 1,500 followers on Twitter.