Klay Thompson’s new sneakers are similar to the level of play he’s been playing at during the postseason so far.

Thompson, who has yet to “go off” in a playoff game so far, and has been extremely cold shooting from the perimeter, is in need of a big performance in the NBA Finals.

While that remains to be seen, rather than rating his play on the court, we do have something else to discuss as well: his new sneakers.

Thompson and Anta America came together and produced the KT2 Chase, and I can say with confidence that they’re one of the ugliest pairs of sneakers I’ve ever seen.

The gold on white…with a rainbow color scheme beneath it…what were they thinking?!

In honor of @KlayThompson and the Warriors reaching the NBA Finals, @AntaAmerica unveils the KT2 "Chase" available now pic.twitter.com/alvDCnW6yn — B/R Kicks (@br_kicks) May 30, 2017

Maybe next time Klay should pick a more reputable, renowned brand that has more than 1,500 followers on Twitter.