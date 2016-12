Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis recently experienced a joy that is so great, and luckily we have social media so we can re-live it with him.

ESPN’s Sam Alipour took Porzingis to Disneyland for the first time in his life, which, we all know, is a huge milestone.

He paraded around the park, rode the rides and even rocked Winnie the Pooh ears. It was then that he admitted, “My dream has come true.”

Oh just Pooh Bear & Stitch talkin trash in teacups. ESPN Mag story & TV piece on @kporzee's day @Disneyland https://t.co/C9qwGImoP1 #Knicks pic.twitter.com/d2GfnwUQnt — Sam Alipour (@samalipour) December 23, 2016

That hat and facial expression, though!