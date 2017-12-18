The Tampa Bay Buccaneers honored one of the most highly-respected people to ever work for their organization on Monday night, when they inducted former head coach Jon Gruden into their Ring of Honor.

It was interesting that Gruden also called the game from the booth — something you don’t normally see — but the ESPN broadcaster was certainly deserving of the honor.

Bucs linebacker Kwon Alexander paid tribute to Gruden by wearing a pair of Chucky-inspired cleats, and they’re pretty awesome.