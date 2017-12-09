Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson was looking fresh for Saturday night’s Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Jackson, along with Baker Mayfield and Bryce Love, was named as the three finalists to win the trophy, and he dressed to impress. Check out this white tuxedo he was seen wearing before the big event.

And here’s a video showing the outfit — including the shoes — he was seen rocking for the trophy presentation.

Jackson may be a huge underdog to win the trophy, with Mayfield currently listed as the heavy favorite, but he’ll be looking sharp at the ceremony at least.