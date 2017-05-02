Playoff games require proper hydration, and LeBron James was a bit thirsty during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference series against the Raptors.

So, he just casually grabbed a beer that a fan was holding.

OK, so the truth behind the play is that James had a great three-point-play opportunity and could not make the easy layup, so he was upset with himself. That’s why he grabbed the beer. But it happened, and you can watch the sequence below.

LeBron James grabs a beer… pic.twitter.com/gKVBk5saXt — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 2, 2017

While he didn’t take a sip, James admitted it would’ve been a different story had it been a glass of red wine.

"I'm not going to run over our beer lady…. I'm not much of a beer guy though. If it was red wine…" — LeBron James — Scott @ WFNY (@WFNYScott) May 2, 2017

It’s always a show when James is on the court.