LeBron James claims he doesn’t use social media during the playoffs, which is part of his Zero Dark Thirty routine, which he claims to follow.

But that doesn’t mean his troll game isn’t strong.

With the Celtics punching their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final after winning Game 7 on Monday night, James and the Cavs are preparing for Boston.

That entails watching film on the Celtics, but also having James wear a “Fighting Irish” shirt while talking to the media on Tuesday.

LeBron in a shirt of his high school’s Fighting Irish logo 🤔 (via @MarkUrycki) pic.twitter.com/ZJ0wOHSpzM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 16, 2017

What a clever zinger.