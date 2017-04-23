Leonard Fournette is making sure his shoe game is strong before the NFL Draft takes place next week, and judging by what he wore at LSU’s spring game, we can safely say he’s doing it right.

I’m no fashion expert by any means, but I know a good pair when I see one. And these purple Louboutins that Fournette wore — on the field, where most rock athletic shoes, mind you — are a fresh pair. Oh, and they’re valued at roughly $1,300.

Leonard Fournette's $1,300 Christian Louboutins at the LSU Spring Game today (📷 by @Julie_Boudwin) pic.twitter.com/D9omFYWahG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 23, 2017

Just imagine what Fournette will wear once he’s actually awarded a contract with an NFL team. It won’t be easy to top those Louboutins, though, but we’re pretty sure he’ll give it his best effort.