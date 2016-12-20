LSU running back Leonard Fournette has taken a lot of heat for deciding not to play in the Citrus Bowl.

Both he and Christian McCaffrey have elected to skip out and playing in their team’s bowl game, and that’s not going over well with current and former NFL players. And it’s understandable. It comes off as a bit selfish to be the star of your team and pass on their biggest game of the season because you need to “prepare for the draft.”

The bowl game is the end-game for every season, and it’s what most college football players look forward to playing in. Those guys should be out there.

Anyway, Fournette is tired of the criticism, so he posted a photo with his daughter, saying that she’s the only one he owes an explanation to.

Only person I owe something too….. pic.twitter.com/QaLDGDC9Nw — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) December 20, 2016

The reality is that, yes, Fournette has battled injuries through much of this season, but he could suit up and take a smaller workload. He’s just not interested in playing in the game.