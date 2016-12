Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell wasn’t looking to make friends on Christmas Day ahead of the team’s matchup against the Ravens.

No, instead, Bell had plans to be The Grinch, in the pivotal divisional matchup that could decide the NFC North’s fate by the time Sunday night rolls around.

Here’s what he looked like as he entered Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon.

Bell definitely gets creativity points for that costume.