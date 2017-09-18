Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball claims he won’t be a distraction to the team as far as his off-court endeavors go, but that remains to be seen, and many are skeptical that he’ll be able to leave the Big Baller Brand at home.

He’s already started poking the bear known as the NBA, judging by the t-shirt he wore for a workout, with the Lakers sharing a few photos on social media.

Check out this shirt, and notice the “NBA” text, with a design that uses Ball’s likeness right next to it.

#LakeShow getting down to business in the weight room pic.twitter.com/g0PR8nlcSb — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 18, 2017

LaVar Ball must think that was hilarious, except it really wasn’t.