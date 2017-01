The Falcons played their final game at the Georgia Dome on Sunday against the Packers, so plenty of celebrities were in attendance, including two very well-known rappers.

Ludacris performed at halftime, and mixed it up with everyone on the field before the game. Here he is with Young Jeezy seen hanging out with Jimmy Johnson and Terry Bradshaw.

Ludacris and Jeezy..We argued over a seat on the plane 15 yrs ago! pic.twitter.com/NLGSBjMIiq — Jimmy Johnson (@JimmyJohnson) January 22, 2017

They took a selfie with Jimmy Johnson as well.

Good to see the brotha @Ludacris getting ready to represent the ATL at the NFC Championship! @NFLonFOX. @curtmenefee lurking. Lol pic.twitter.com/uc4mgSsOso — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) January 22, 2017

Maybe they’ll all hit the club after the game. That’d be quite the group.