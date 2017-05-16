Quantcast
LOOK: Mark Cuban shows off flashy $1K hoverboard
May 16, 2017

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has invested in many different products over the years, and recently, he seems to have taken an interest in hoverboards.

Cuban nearly closed on a deal to buy the rights to the patent held by Hovertrax, but eventually backed out, in pursuit of designing a better one.

He then teamed up with Radical Transport to create The Moov, a robotic-looking hoverboard with a hefty price tag. The Moov will debut at $1,299, which is more than double than most others sell for.

But we now have a promo video that shows a first look at the hoverboard, and it looks pretty sick, so maybe it’ll be worth the money. Check it out.

Would you buy one?