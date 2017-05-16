Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has invested in many different products over the years, and recently, he seems to have taken an interest in hoverboards.

Cuban nearly closed on a deal to buy the rights to the patent held by Hovertrax, but eventually backed out, in pursuit of designing a better one.

He then teamed up with Radical Transport to create The Moov, a robotic-looking hoverboard with a hefty price tag. The Moov will debut at $1,299, which is more than double than most others sell for.

But we now have a promo video that shows a first look at the hoverboard, and it looks pretty sick, so maybe it’ll be worth the money. Check it out.

Would you buy one?