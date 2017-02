Patriots superfan Mark Wahlberg clearly didn’t believe the team would come back from a 28-3 deficit to win Super Bowl LI.

Wahlberg was seen leaving the game in the third quarter with two of his sons, and he’s probably regretting that decision right about now.

Somehow, Brady reentered the game and celebrated on the field after the big win, as you can see in the photo above. It must be nice to be rich and powerful.