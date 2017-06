Markelle Fultz is set to be the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, with the Sixers trading up to pair him alongside Ben Simmons.

And when you’re the top player in the draft, you need to look the part, so that’s what Fultz is doing.

He’ll be wearing these shoes — which are made from basketballs — at the big event.

Markelle Fultz wearing shoes tonight that are made out of basketballs. pic.twitter.com/jCjzommlvM — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2017

Anyone else want a pair?