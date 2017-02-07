Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia made things pretty clear regarding what he thinks about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell when the team returned to Boston on Monday evening.

Patricia walked off the team plane wearing a t-shirt showing Goodell portrayed as a clown, something that Barstool Sports sells on their website.

Patriots D.C. Matt Patricia as he departs the Patriot team plane 😂 pic.twitter.com/2chIvjgrcA — LeadingNFL ™ (@LeadingNFL) February 6, 2017

Other NFL teams may be taking note of this, as Patricia interviewed for a few head coaching jobs. And frankly, it’s not a great look for a coach to stoop to that level.