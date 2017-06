The celebration was on in Oakland Thursday as the Warriors celebrated their second title in three years.

Rap mogul MC Hammer, who was born and raised in Oakland, was involved in the parade, in a big way.

He rode a snail, which is something you don’t see every day.

MC HAMMER IS RIDING A SNAIL pic.twitter.com/FQ7qEyIh8N — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) June 15, 2017

Oh, by the way, it shoots fire.

THE SNAIL SHOOTS FLAMES pic.twitter.com/mKGXCiw92T — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) June 15, 2017

Whoever came up with that idea deserves a raise.