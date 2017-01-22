Meyers Leonard might be auditioning to compete in next month’s dunk contest because the Portland Trail Blazers big man just threw down a pair of posterizing slams against the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

Watch as Leonard posterizes Celtics big man Jordan Mickey not once but twice in the same game:

Meyers brought his 🔨to work today pic.twitter.com/fTwLkAlbRW — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 21, 2017

Whatever Meyers Leonard had for breakfast this morning, we'd like some 😳 pic.twitter.com/PDwoBqECBQ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 21, 2017

Leonard is a former first-round pick who’s averaging less than 16 minutes per game this season. He’s relatively unknown across the league, but you can bet the Celtics are going to remember him after today. As for the dunk contest, the NBA is still looking for players to compete. Maybe it should give Leonard a call.