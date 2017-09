Seahawk defensive end Michael Bennett has not been shy about voicing his political views, both on and off the field.

He did just that during Sunday’s game against the 49ers in the first half, after he recorded a sack. Rather than a traditional sack dance or celebration, he raised his fist.

Michael Bennett celebrated a sack by raising his fist. #respect pic.twitter.com/1jmxiG2xNT — Rick Strom (@RickStrom) September 17, 2017

This followed after he sat for the national anthem.

Seahawks' Michael Bennett Sits During National Anthem At Home Opener – https://t.co/k73ISxw2No — The Gossip'r (@TheGossipr) September 17, 2017

That’s the result of when sports and politics intersect.