Depending on who you talk to, you’ll get mixed reviews as to whether Pittsburgh is a football or hockey town. Both the Steelers and Penguins have won titles and have given fans plenty of thrilling moments to enjoy over the years.

Hockey and football were intertwined on Monday night, in a sense, with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin in the house at PPG Paints Arena, as the Penguins attempted to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals.

.@steelers head coach Mike Tomlin takes in the first period of action as Penguins take on Capitals Monday. #CapsVsPens pic.twitter.com/lLJ4LeP6qV — Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) May 9, 2017

Mike Tomlin is in the house. He fist pumps to the crowd, which roars. #Pens — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) May 8, 2017

Unfortunately, even Tomlin wasn’t enough to lift the Penguins through to the next round, with the Capitals jumping out to a 5-0 lead and forcing a Game 7 at Verizon Center on Wednesday.