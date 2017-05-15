You have to see the ugly, enormous catfish that was hurled onto the ice before Sunday’s Predators-Ducks game.

Being that it was Game 2 of the series, with Anaheim dropping the previous matchup, it was a must-win spot.

As such, the fans brought out the big guns. And by that, we mean a giant black catfish. Here’s what it looked like.

The mother of all cat fish: Someone hurled this monster on to the ice prior to Game 2 between Ducks, Preds. https://t.co/d7zLibyzvT pic.twitter.com/nrRQ5nB79w — theScore (@theScore) May 15, 2017

The Ducks allowed two early goals, but bounced back to outscore the Predators, 5-1, during the remainder of the game. We’re going to assume the catfish had something to do with it.