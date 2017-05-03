Myles Garrett did end up being the first player selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, as the Browns believed he was a step ahead of the rest of the draft class, and stood out among the pack.

Well, as it turns out, Garrett has always been head and shoulders above the rest of his competition, especially size-wise.

Check out this old photo from 2013, showing Garrett with his Martin High School teammates. Keep in mind that he was in high school at the time, and still looks like a giant.

The 2013 Martin High School defensive line, one of these guys got drafted #1… pic.twitter.com/GiFZQUEhHT — S&P Sports (@SandPSports) May 1, 2017

Garrett certainly has the size/physique/skill set to be great. Will it transfer over to the pro level? Time will tell.