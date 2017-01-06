The NBA All-Star Game is just six weeks away, and while we don’t know exactly who will be playing in it, we do know what the players will be donning.

Photos of both the Eastern and Western Conference’s jerseys have hit the Internet, and they’re pretty great. The East ones will be grey, with blue lettering. On the other side, the West ones will be dark charcoal gray, with red lettering.

Here's a look at the jerseys for this year's NBA all star game to be played here in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/GKz6OwMzLT — Rod Walker (@rwalkeradvocate) January 5, 2017

The game is set to be played in New Orleans, and voters can still weigh in to help pick the players in the game for the next 10 days.