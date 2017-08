There’s a new wax statue at Dreamland Wax Museum, and it’s one Patriots fans will be quite interested in.

It features quarterback Tom Brady — in all his glory. But it’s a bit too cookie-cutter, and makes him look more like a golden boy than a quarterback.

Also, it resembles Jimmy Garoppolo more than Tom Brady, I think, but you can judge for yourself.

Wax museum Tom Brady is going to give me nightmares. Thanks, @JBrunoNBCBoston! pic.twitter.com/SUpNp4MYWO — Marc Fortier (@MarcNBCBoston) August 1, 2017

Twitter had a field day with it, as you might imagine.

So which is the creepiest Tom Brady? New wax museum Brady, fake mask Brady or courtroom sketch Brady? A question asked by @MarcNBCBoston. pic.twitter.com/wgNeGfCaAW — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) August 1, 2017

Yeah, they swung and missed with that one.