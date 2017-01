We still have a week-and-a-half until the game kicks off, but the NRG Stadium field is ready to go for Super Bowl 51.

The end zones are painted, the field lines are bright, and this stadium looks like it’s ready to house tens of thousands of fans.

The field at NRG stadium was prepared and painted today for #SuperBowlLI pic.twitter.com/HfmvT5Hl1r — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 25, 2017

It’s hard to predict what the split will be, but there will likely be slightly more Patriots fans than Falcons fans in attendance.