Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. — like LeBron James — is capable of dominating his opposition at any point in a game. They’re both also extremely petty, which is part of why you’ll rarely ever see ESPN criticize LBJ.

OBJ’s pettiness was on full display Tuesday, when he returned to the practice field at minicamp.

It wasn’t really about what he said while there, though, it was what he wore on his feet. Check out these custom cleats, which trolled the New York Post, TMZ and ESPN.

Giants WR Odell Beckham sends message with cleats in return to practice https://t.co/pBTDmut2da — NJ.com Sports (@NJ_Sports) June 13, 2017

Maybe OBJ would be better off worrying about his play on the field, and why he was invisible in a few games to start the 2016 season.