It won’t be long before Odell Beckham Jr.’s body is completely covered in ink.

OBJ revealed his newest tattoo, which follows the one of Michael Jackson he got on his right calf. This particular one features part of a 1997 edition of Sports Illustrated, featuring Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield on the cover. It also shows Lil Wayne and Bob Marley, and is quite the eclectic cast of characters.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s new tattoo: ✅ Lil Wayne

✅ Bob Marley

✅ Part of this 1997 Tyson-Holyfield SI cover pic.twitter.com/FhuL3kmt9W — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 3, 2017

The tat is cool, but everyone wants to know if OBJ will be able to get his mind right and send a message that he’s one of the three most dominant receivers in the NFL this upcoming season.