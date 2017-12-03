Life is good for Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz.

Katz — who has a $2.9 billion net worth — has amassed his wealth from the pharmacy business. He has since spent some of the money on a big purchase, as he recently bought the most expensive house in the history of Los Angeles real estate, according to TMZ Sports.

The Malibu home is a 20,000-square foot, six-acre estate, and Katz reportedly paid $120 million for it, which is a boatload of money, even by LA’s standards.

Check out just how large the estate is in the photo below.

Edmonton Oilers Owner Daryl Katz Buys Most Expensive House in L.A. History https://t.co/RZ207xDuSq — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) December 3, 2017

Here’s a photo that shows the 168-foot swimming pool.

Katz now owns one of the most lavish estates in the country, and all he needs is the (11-14-2) Oilers to turn their season around.