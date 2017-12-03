Posted byon
Life is good for Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz.
Katz — who has a $2.9 billion net worth — has amassed his wealth from the pharmacy business. He has since spent some of the money on a big purchase, as he recently bought the most expensive house in the history of Los Angeles real estate, according to TMZ Sports.
The Malibu home is a 20,000-square foot, six-acre estate, and Katz reportedly paid $120 million for it, which is a boatload of money, even by LA’s standards.
Check out just how large the estate is in the photo below.
Here’s a photo that shows the 168-foot swimming pool.
Katz now owns one of the most lavish estates in the country, and all he needs is the (11-14-2) Oilers to turn their season around.