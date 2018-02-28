OJ Simpson appears to be enjoying life after prison.

He’s been seen out and about in Las Vegas clubs and wine bars, with a number of fans snapping photos with him. Simpson also tailgated with Bills fans before the team’s playoff game last month.

Well, it appears Simpson is interested in taking in the hockey sensation that is the Vegas Golden Knights.

Simpson was seen at Tuesday’s Kings-Golden Knights game at T-Mobile Arena, in a photo that poker pro Daniel Negreanu posted on Twitter.

Yes. That is OJ Simpson sitting right in front of me. pic.twitter.com/HU0vTQNbbK — Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker) February 28, 2018

The Juice is loose in Vegas.