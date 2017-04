Saying Day 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft was lit would be an understatement.

The NFL announced that over 156,000 people signed up for the NFL Draft Experience, which runs through Saturday. In comparison, only 48,000 people signed up for the same thing last year.

And they showed up in full force.

NFL Network’s Rich Eisen announced during the TV broadcast that over 70,000 fans showed up to watch Day 1 in Philly. It was quite the scene.

This Philly crowd is ready for the NFL Draft ! @NFL pic.twitter.com/X2bRNUt2O5 — Steve Mariucci (@SteveMariucci) April 27, 2017

Wildest, most raucous atmosphere in draft history. Philadelphia bringing it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2017

The scene looked more like Coachella than the NFL Draft.