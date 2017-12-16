The Green Bay Packers are feeling the Christmas spirit.

A number of Packers players dressed in Christmas-themed suits on the team plane ahead of Sunday’s game against the Panthers, and they did a pretty awesome job picking out their Xmas gear.

Check out the colors and attention to detail on these outfits.

As you can see, quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Brett Hundley, as well as coaches Alex Van Pelt and David Raih, dressed in customized track suits in Packers colors, which weren’t Xmas-themed, but were sleek nonetheless.