Quantcast
The Sports Daily
LOOK: Patriots troll Falcons with biggest Super Bowl ring ever
Posted by on June 10, 2017

The New England Patriots received their Super Bowl 51 championship rings at a private party held at owner Robert Kraft’s home on Friday night.

Here’s what the scene looked like:

Now, let’s get to the rings. They’re the biggest Super Bowl rings ever, and there’s a troll job attached to them. There are 283 diamonds in total, which is obvious a veiled shot at the Falcons, who blew a 28-3 lead in the game.

Also, “GREATEST COMEBACK EVER,” is inscribed in the right arbor.

It don't mean a thing, if you don't win that ring 🏆

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Those are pretty awesome.

Partnered Stories