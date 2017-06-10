Posted byon
The New England Patriots received their Super Bowl 51 championship rings at a private party held at owner Robert Kraft’s home on Friday night.
Here’s what the scene looked like:
Now, let’s get to the rings. They’re the biggest Super Bowl rings ever, and there’s a troll job attached to them. There are 283 diamonds in total, which is obvious a veiled shot at the Falcons, who blew a 28-3 lead in the game.
Also, “GREATEST COMEBACK EVER,” is inscribed in the right arbor.
Those are pretty awesome.