The New England Patriots received their Super Bowl 51 championship rings at a private party held at owner Robert Kraft’s home on Friday night.

Here’s what the scene looked like:

Arriving for a milestone night. pic.twitter.com/q4eapwFJdz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 10, 2017

Now, let’s get to the rings. They’re the biggest Super Bowl rings ever, and there’s a troll job attached to them. There are 283 diamonds in total, which is obvious a veiled shot at the Falcons, who blew a 28-3 lead in the game.

Also, “GREATEST COMEBACK EVER,” is inscribed in the right arbor.

Almost time to see the 💍! pic.twitter.com/QoZEaUBKV9 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 10, 2017

It don't mean a thing, if you don't win that ring 🏆 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 9, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT

The photo you've been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/ylymVAzlUp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 10, 2017

Bill Belichick with fists full of rings. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/LGSQ1RpX9O — Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) June 10, 2017

Those are pretty awesome.