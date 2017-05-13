Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin didn’t have a good showing in the team’s second-round series against the Penguins, and he took a lot of criticism for it.

Ovechkin has now created a lot of discussion about whether or not the team should trade him in the offseason, as he seems to follow the pattern of excelling during the first 82 games, and becoming nearly invisible when things matter most in the playoffs.

But there seem to be reasons behind Ovie’s struggles this particular year. It was revealed that he had been playing through and receiving injections for a brutal lower leg injury. His wife, Nastya, recently posted a photo of it.

Nastya Ovechkina shares grotesque photo of one of Alex Ovechkin's injuries https://t.co/15RezewsOZ pic.twitter.com/sGfRhGvQ9W — RMNB (@russianmachine) May 12, 2017

Quite the bruise there.