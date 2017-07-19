LOOK: Photo of young Todd Frazier with this Yankees legend at stadium shows how excited he is to join team
Posted byon
Todd Frazier was traded to the Yankees on Tuesday night, and the Toms River (N.J.) product probably couldn’t be happier.
It’s one thing to be a native of the Tri-State area, so we know that Frazier followed the team while growing up. But it’s even more than that for Frazier, who was seen on the field with Derek Jeter a number of years ago.
This photo speaks volumes about what it means for Frazier to join the team.
It will be great to see Frazier take the field for the first time with his new club.