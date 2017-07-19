Todd Frazier was traded to the Yankees on Tuesday night, and the Toms River (N.J.) product probably couldn’t be happier.

It’s one thing to be a native of the Tri-State area, so we know that Frazier followed the team while growing up. But it’s even more than that for Frazier, who was seen on the field with Derek Jeter a number of years ago.

This photo speaks volumes about what it means for Frazier to join the team.

Cool photo of Todd Frazier I found this morning…pretty sure it hasn’t been posted this morning pic.twitter.com/9zUEtmWoBY — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) July 19, 2017

It will be great to see Frazier take the field for the first time with his new club.