The Pittsburgh Pirates are the latest MLB team to offer a broadcaster-themed giveaway, but this has got to be the coolest one yet.

Last season, radio announcer and former pitcher Bob Walk fell out of his chair during a game and it was all caught on video. The hilarious moment was turned into a bobblehead and given to fans prior to Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Let this bobblehead serve as a reminder to never lean too far back in your chair.