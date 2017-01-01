A Week 17 contest between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears was a rather drab affair.
That is, until a guy in a Brett Favre jersey decided to hang a banner from the ceiling of the stadium and hang around until authorities came and got him.
Many in the media captured photos of the banner and the man:
Stadium workers cleared out the area underneath the banner, though the broadcast of the game never showed the situation.
Reporters later received information on the protest in the form of a press release:
Stadium workers revealed how it happened:
No matter the message, authorities were quick to deal with the dangerous situation. Social media lit up with news of the protest as it happened, with the Favre jersey being a particular sticking point.
Stay tuned for more updates on this one, as such a protest will have varying consequences for those involved. Whether the NFL issues a statement remains to be seen.