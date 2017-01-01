A Week 17 contest between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears was a rather drab affair.

That is, until a guy in a Brett Favre jersey decided to hang a banner from the ceiling of the stadium and hang around until authorities came and got him.

Many in the media captured photos of the banner and the man:

The banner says DIVEST and the guy is just hanging next to it.

Brett Favre making a grand entrance for his latest comeback



Stadium workers cleared out the area underneath the banner, though the broadcast of the game never showed the situation.

Reporters later received information on the protest in the form of a press release:

Was just emailed this press release about the protest at US Bank Stadium.

Stadium workers revealed how it happened:

Statement from the folks that run US Bank Stadium. Nice explanation how they got in with equipment.

No matter the message, authorities were quick to deal with the dangerous situation. Social media lit up with news of the protest as it happened, with the Favre jersey being a particular sticking point.

Stay tuned for more updates on this one, as such a protest will have varying consequences for those involved. Whether the NFL issues a statement remains to be seen.