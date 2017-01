It was rather cold in Green Bay for Sunday’s wild-card matchup between the Giants and Packers, but that didn’t seem to phase some of New York’s players.

Odell Beckham Jr, Rashad Jennings and a few other players gave new meaning to the phrase “warming up,” as they got ready for the game on the field, when it was quite cold.

Now six Giants players "warming up" shirtless at Lambeau. Odell, Rashad Jennings among them. pic.twitter.com/hDpjhhzACP — Bob Glauber (@BobGlauber) January 8, 2017

The game-time temperature at kickoff was 12 degrees, so we wouldn’t recommend anyone else trying this in the future.