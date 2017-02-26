Former Bills head coach Rex Ryan was the subject of much speculation on social media Sunday, when he was seen wearing a Los Angeles Chargers polo at the Daytona 500.

Start the rumors: here's Rex Ryan at Daytona wearing a Chargers-logo golf shirt. pic.twitter.com/lfoybUi7vi — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) February 26, 2017

This, of course, had many jumping to conclusions regarding whether Ryan would be joining the team’s coaching staff to reunite with Anthony Lynn. When Ryan was head coach of the New York Jets, Lynn was the running backs coach.

But the Chargers, however, seem to be set as far as their staff goes, so it’s unlikely that that’s the case. Mike Rodak of ESPN shed some light on the situation, and believed Lynn gave it to him to wear for the big event.

Why is Rex Ryan wearing a Chargers shirt at Daytona? I’m told Anthony Lynn sent it along. Free of charge for his former boss to wear around. https://t.co/dqqW9XJen7 — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) February 26, 2017

Ryan knew exactly what he was doing by wearing the shirt. He, as usual, was looking to be the center of attention, with this “look at me” gesture.