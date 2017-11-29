Titans receiver Rishard Matthews used the #MyCauseMyCleats initiative to show that he stands with Colin Kaepernick.

Matthews took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a photo showing a pair of custom cleats. And while many NFL players have used the initiative to support charities and to raise awareness for causes such as cancer research, Matthews elected to go a different route. The Titans receiver chose to support Kaepernick’s “Know Your Rights Camp,” and did so with these custom cleats shown in the Instagram post below.

I dont have a foundation so i have chosen to support my brother @kaepernick7 foundation @yourrightscamp for #MyCauseMyCleats He has paid the ultimate sacrifice in order to bring true everyday issues to light. Please follow the page & go to the website to learn more. We Should ALL Know Our Rights & Be Able to Express Them Freely. Thanks again @solesbysir you continue to impress ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 A post shared by Rishard Matthews (@rishardmatthews) on Nov 29, 2017 at 9:27am PST

The attention to detail on the cleats is impressive, and whoever designed them really seemed to relay the message that Matthews was attempting to convey.