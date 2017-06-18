Houston Dynamo fans are not happy after the team’s most recent match against the Galaxy at StubHub Center had a controversial ending.

The Dynamo took a 2-1 lead in the 74th minute when Alberth Elis managed to sneak behind the defense and chipped the ball over Clement Diop. Yet the Galaxy got life in the form of six extra minutes of added time, which kept their chances alive.

And in the 94th minute, Romain Alessandrini would make the Dynamo pay by banging home a cross, although it looked like he received the ball in an offside position.

You be the judge.

Galaxy tie Dynamo on disputed goal in stoppage time, two best looks pic.twitter.com/5bAopQA9hI — That Dude (@cjzer0) June 18, 2017

The goal stood, but it sure looked like the officials got it wrong on this play.