Russell Westbrook recently capped off a NBA regular season campaign that was unlike any other.

Westbrook dropped triple-doubles like it was his job, often accomplishing the feat in consecutive games, which is hard to even comprehend.

He recently took to Instagram to show off a hat that commemorated it, in a post which was deleted. Without further ado, we present the “Mr. Triple Double” hat.

Russell Westbrook on Instagram with a new hat. I'm into it. #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/TdaxTHPMH7 — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) April 30, 2017

Gotta love Russ’ demeanor.