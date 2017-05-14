This particular NHL season featured more of the same for Capitals players and fans, as the team won the Presidents’ Trophy, yet managed to advance past the second round of the playoffs.

After a crushing loss at home in Game 7 to the Penguins, the players and coaches did their exit interviews and called it a year.

Alex Ovechkin, however, elected to hang around Verizon Center and root for the “other” area team to advance further in the playoffs than his team did. Here he is at Game 6 on Friday night.

Ovechkin in his Wall jersey at the Wiz game pic.twitter.com/0QEjf35j65 — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) May 13, 2017

Ovie could be on his way out of DC in the near future, so he’s clearly trying to soak it all in and enjoy it.