There are some things you can’t unsee, and NBA fans are going to have a memory of Shaq’s gruesome-looking foot haunting their dreams for the near future.

The social media world went nuts when Shaq had his right foot out during halftime of Game 5, and the camera panned right on it.

Behold his foot and deformed-looking toe, which maybe he should have had surgery on after his playing career, if it were possible.

This tweet pretty much puts it all in perspective.

.@shaq is single-handedly killing off a generation of foot fetishes in real-time. #NBAONTNT — (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ 1461 (@Bitterwhiteguy) May 26, 2017

Gross.

