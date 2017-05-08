Sorry, Rockets fans, we know things have been going well, and the series is tied at two games apiece, but you’ve now been hit by the tattoo curse.

The Rockets defeated the Spurs 125-104 at Toyota Center on Sunday night, and the crowd was pretty lit for the must-win game.

One particular Rockets fan showed off a pretty amazing tattoo during the game, which is probably why the buttons on his shirt were undone. That enabled him to show off this amazing tattoo of James Harden and his beard.

Oh. My. GAWD. THIS MAN'S JAMES HARDEN TATTOO NOOOOO 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/0zGuJDZQnI — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) May 8, 2017

There are no words for that creation.