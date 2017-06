Snoop Dogg showed up to Oracle Arena looking like a wizard Crip on Monday night, which isn’t a look that most Warriors fans were going for on the evening.

Regardless, Snoop rolled up to Game 5 of the NBA Finals, wearing a blue silk robe — Crip-themed — with a wizard hat.

All the stars are out at the 1999 NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/I9NJphriiJ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 13, 2017

SNOOP IN THE 🏠 pic.twitter.com/MohsaaWayg — NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) June 13, 2017

Well, at least he was wearing Warriors colors, even though he’s a diehard Lakers fan.