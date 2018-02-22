Miguel Sano has been dealing with sexual assault allegations against him, and he appears to have done so by eating.

Sano showed up to spring training looking a bit heavier than the 260 pounds he was listed at last season, and it’s clear that he’s gained some weight.

Here he is taking batting practice.

Miguel Sano has been crushing the ball in BP. Here’s a homer to left: pic.twitter.com/nqum4OoK1F — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) February 19, 2018

And here are a few more recent photos of him.

Right after blasting about a dozen baseballs into the crowd at Hammond Stadium, Miguel Sano stops to sign a few. pic.twitter.com/umW3bZcH0l — Phil Miller (@MillerStrib) February 19, 2018

Miguel Sano is healthy and happy, but heavy and with uncertainty ahead. @MillerStrib from spring training: https://t.co/bmn06fJrV7 #MLB pic.twitter.com/k4nczWbcbz — Star Tribune Sports (@StribSports) February 19, 2018

It’s quite a difference from what he looked like last season.

Zulgad: If Miguel Sano wants to reach his potential, it’s time for him to shape up https://t.co/lYlZZ75ISC pic.twitter.com/KiJsgqaS5o — 1500 ESPN (@1500ESPN) February 22, 2018

Twins general manager That Levine confirmed that Sano gained some weight as well, saying that he brought some “generous carriage” with him to spring training.

Time to hit the treadmill, and lay off the ice cream.