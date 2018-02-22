Posted byon
Miguel Sano has been dealing with sexual assault allegations against him, and he appears to have done so by eating.
Sano showed up to spring training looking a bit heavier than the 260 pounds he was listed at last season, and it’s clear that he’s gained some weight.
Here he is taking batting practice.
And here are a few more recent photos of him.
It’s quite a difference from what he looked like last season.
Twins general manager That Levine confirmed that Sano gained some weight as well, saying that he brought some “generous carriage” with him to spring training.
Time to hit the treadmill, and lay off the ice cream.