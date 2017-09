Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs was very close with his grandmother, who helped raise him, and was clearly impacted when she passed away last year.

He honored her in Sunday’s game against the Vikings, with some awesome customized cleats that required a lot of thought and attention to detail. Diggs claims that her favorite show was “Wheel of Fortune,” so that was the theme of the awesome kicks he donned for the game.

Here’s what they looked like.

Stefan Diggs rocking Wheel of Fortune cleats today. Not for my fantasy team, but in honor of his grandma's favorite show #Vikings pic.twitter.com/ZfzlBWW4pu — Ryan Gaydos (@RyanGaydos) September 17, 2017

Pretty sweet.