Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs came prepared for Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions at Ford Field.

Diggs showed off these amazing, Eminem-themed kicks with the rapper’s face on the side of them alongside the following text:

“8 Mile”

Diggs has failed to eclipse 100 receiving yards in a game since September, so we’ll see if the custom cleats bring him good luck. Many of us have felt inspired when epic songs such as “Lose Yourself” are blaring through speakers, so don’t be surprised if Diggs turns in a big performance in Thursday’s game.