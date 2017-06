Stephen Curry dropped 28 points in Thursday night’s blowout win to kick off the NBA Finals, and did so in style.

The reigning MVP showed off his new sneakers on the world’s biggest stage, and they’re quite the improvement over the “Curry 2” shoes, which got destroyed on social media last year, because they were terrible.

However, Under Armour’s “Curry 4” sneakers, which Steph wore, were pretty sweet. Check them out.

First Look: Stephen Curry is debuting the Under Armour Curry 4 in the #NBAfinals tonight. pic.twitter.com/W4iw7oK1Af — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) June 1, 2017

UA got it right with those.